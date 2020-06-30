Here is a breakdown of the Centogene N.V. (CNTG) stock performance

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) is 109.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $28.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.10, the stock is 10.41% and 13.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.60% at the moment leaves the stock 38.48% off its SMA200. CNTG registered a gain of 114.43% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.70.

The stock witnessed a 19.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.49%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $425.38M and $56.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.51% and -26.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Centogene N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $11.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Centogene N.V. (CNTG), with 5.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.45% while institutional investors hold 33.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.86M, and float is at 14.21M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 23.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 0.58 million shares valued at $11.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.94% of the CNTG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 0.55 million shares valued at $11.01 million to account for 2.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 1.38% and valued at over $5.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $2.33 million.