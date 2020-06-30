IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) is -26.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $24.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.85% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is -3.38% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32510.0 and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -18.46% off its SMA200. IIN registered -43.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.63.

The stock witnessed a -6.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.12%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $113.65M and $105.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.09. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.45% and -46.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IntriCon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $20.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.30% in year-over-year returns.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in IntriCon Corporation (IIN), with 655.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.43% while institutional investors hold 81.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.81M, and float is at 8.17M with Short Float at 7.27%. Institutions hold 74.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.66 million shares valued at $7.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the IIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $7.05 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 0.58 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $6.8 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 5.84% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $6.07 million.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at IntriCon Corporation (IIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading -3.41% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.46% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.91.