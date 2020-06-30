Is Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) a good stock to buy now?

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is 100.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFHL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.21% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.21% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.66, the stock is 59.80% and 103.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 102.72% off its SMA200. FFHL registered 166.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 98.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.67.

The stock witnessed a 157.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 212.71%, and is 20.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.48% over the week and 23.72% over the month.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $19.02M and $47.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.82% and -46.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.20% this year.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.45% while institutional investors hold 20.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 1.13M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 7.00% of the Float.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading -41.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10800.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.