Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) down -21.37% since start of the year

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) is -21.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $28.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIRM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.34% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.59% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.28, the stock is 4.35% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74010.0 and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 35.82% off its SMA200. MIRM registered a loss of -25.56% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.92.

The stock witnessed a 14.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.81%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 196.04% and -31.90% from its 52-week high.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.87.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.90% this year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.32% while institutional investors hold 82.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.78M, and float is at 22.77M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 73.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.19 million shares valued at $58.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the MIRM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 3.57 million shares valued at $49.94 million to account for 14.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 3.45 million shares representing 13.58% and valued at over $48.28 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 9.63% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $34.23 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tucker Edwin Jonathan, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Tucker Edwin Jonathan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $29740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Tucker Edwin Jonathan (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $9.91 per share for $19818.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the MIRM stock.