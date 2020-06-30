Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is -24.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.43 and a high of $24.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPAA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32%.

Currently trading at $16.54, the stock is 2.69% and 13.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 8.67% at the moment leaves the stock -3.91% off its SMA200. MPAA registered -22.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.76.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.69%, and is 5.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has around 4012 employees, a market worth around $317.40M and $535.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.58% and -32.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $87.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.30% in year-over-year returns.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), with 391.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 120.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.97M, and float is at 18.58M with Short Float at 16.65%. Institutions hold 118.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.93 million shares valued at $36.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the MPAA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 2.02 million shares valued at $25.45 million to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.82 million shares representing 9.62% and valued at over $22.94 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 9.21% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $21.97 million.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bryan David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bryan David bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $3975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9381.0 shares.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Bryan David (Director) bought a total of 225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $14.44 per share for $3249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9081.0 shares of the MPAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Miller Duane Franklin (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $19.82 for $59460.0. The insider now directly holds 3,461 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -34.72% down over the past 12 months. Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) is -34.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.39% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 23.13.