National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 19.72% Change This Year

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is 19.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.71 and a high of $65.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $61.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $61.08, the stock is 2.33% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 26.57% off its SMA200. FIZZ registered 36.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.99.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.01%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has around 1640 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $977.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.88 and Fwd P/E is 23.67. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.04% and -6.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.80%).

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Analyst Forecasts

National Beverage Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $246.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), with 35M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.08% while institutional investors hold 140.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.60M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 55.57%. Institutions hold 34.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.65 million shares valued at $112.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.68% of the FIZZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $80.9 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 1.83 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $77.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $56.76 million.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is -33.54% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -22.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 26.97.