Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) is 7.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.51 and a high of $64.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.81%.

Currently trading at $33.62, the stock is -25.69% and -16.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86520.0 and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 1.77% off its SMA200. PHAT registered a gain of 1.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.01.

The stock witnessed a -20.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.01%, and is -26.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 81.63% and -47.91% from its 52-week high.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), with 4.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.38% while institutional investors hold 92.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.47M, and float is at 23.61M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 75.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 7.28 million shares valued at $188.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.15% of the PHAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.71 million shares valued at $95.73 million to account for 12.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.08 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $53.59 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $53.39 million.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 117,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $24.86 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.83 million shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 30,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $24.55 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.71 million shares of the PHAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $24.60 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 3,676,808 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT).