Positives for LCI Industries (LCII) as stock gains in recent trading

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.29 and a high of $122.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LCII stock was last observed hovering at around $108.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.88%.

Currently trading at $113.98, the stock is 1.00% and 17.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 18.10% off its SMA200. LCII registered 26.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.61.

The stock witnessed a 15.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.68%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

LCI Industries (LCII) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $2.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 20.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.15% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

LCI Industries (LCII) Analyst Forecasts

LCI Industries is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $385.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.10% in year-over-year returns.

LCI Industries (LCII) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in LCI Industries (LCII), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.58% while institutional investors hold 103.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.08M, and float is at 24.25M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 98.33% of the Float.

LCI Industries (LCII) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at LCI Industries (LCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH RYAN RICHARD, the company’s Group President – N.A. SEC filings show that SMITH RYAN RICHARD sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $118.24 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4469.0 shares.

LCI Industries disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Fenech Ronald (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $63.86 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23378.0 shares of the LCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, GERO JAMES (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $64.58 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 301,019 shares of LCI Industries (LCII).

LCI Industries (LCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading -11.54% down over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -25.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.