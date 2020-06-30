Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.66% Upside

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.19 and a high of $136.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRLB stock was last observed hovering at around $109.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.88%.

Currently trading at $114.48, the stock is -1.02% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 16.27% off its SMA200. PRLB registered -1.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.71.

The stock witnessed a -9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.77%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) has around 2535 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $460.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.73 and Fwd P/E is 49.52. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.17% and -16.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proto Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $100.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Top Institutional Holders

327 institutions hold shares in Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.42% while institutional investors hold 117.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.78M, and float is at 25.17M with Short Float at 17.86%. Institutions hold 110.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $310.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the PRLB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 3.78 million shares valued at $288.02 million to account for 14.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.74 million shares representing 10.31% and valued at over $208.89 million, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $122.01 million.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Arthur R. III, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Arthur R. III sold 1,988 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $115.07 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19863.0 shares.

Proto Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that Bodor Robert (VP/General Manager-Americas) sold a total of 9,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $106.30 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15223.0 shares of the PRLB stock.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) that is trading -31.62% down over the past 12 months. voxeljet AG (VJET) is -19.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.6.