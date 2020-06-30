The decline in BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) is -37.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $10.54, the stock is -9.73% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59854.0 and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -25.94% off its SMA200. BRT registered -25.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a -6.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.05%, and is -5.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $180.34M and $27.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 405.38. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.67% and -43.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Analyst Forecasts

BRT Apartments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $15.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.50% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.20% in year-over-year returns.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.08% while institutional investors hold 68.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 13.79M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 53.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $10.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the BRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $7.93 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.7 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $7.17 million, while Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $4.9 million.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -33.92% down over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -1.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.14% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 45020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.