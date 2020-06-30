These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) is -4.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.33 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYRG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78%.

Currently trading at $31.25, the stock is 4.53% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. MYRG registered -16.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.17.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.08%, and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $524.38M and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.42% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Analyst Forecasts

MYR Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $496.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in MYR Group Inc. (MYRG), with 674.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.04% while institutional investors hold 96.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.63M, and float is at 16.01M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 92.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.74 million shares valued at $71.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the MYRG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.45 million shares valued at $38.03 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.38 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $36.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $27.61 million.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOERTNER WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOERTNER WILLIAM A sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $35.04 per share for a total of $31534.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

MYR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KOERTNER WILLIAM A (Director) sold a total of 14,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $35.06 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the MYRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, KOERTNER WILLIAM A (Director) disposed off 1,353 shares at an average price of $35.02 for $47384.0. The insider now directly holds 305,056 shares of MYR Group Inc. (MYRG).

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -16.20% down over the past 12 months. Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is -31.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.2% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.