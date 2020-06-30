Things appear to be looking up for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is -35.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $30.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The BATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.5% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.18, the stock is -11.03% and -8.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57262.0 and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -23.87% off its SMA200. BATRA registered -31.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.71.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.28%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.13% and -36.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty Braves Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.52 with sales reaching $19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -90.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.64% while institutional investors hold 83.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.00M, and float is at 38.05M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 80.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.77 million shares valued at $34.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.16% of the BATRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.69 million shares valued at $13.43 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Park West Asset Management LLC which holds 0.58 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $11.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $10.18 million.