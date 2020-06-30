This Indicator Is Supporting Exagen Inc. (XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) is -54.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.29 and a high of $29.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The XGN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is -6.34% and -14.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25307.0 and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -32.60% off its SMA200. XGN registered a loss of -55.32% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.33.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.30%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $154.56M and $40.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -61.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Analyst Forecasts

Exagen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $4.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -430.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Exagen Inc. (XGN), with 4.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.02% while institutional investors hold 87.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.60M, and float is at 5.19M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 57.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 1.26 million shares valued at $20.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the XGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 0.69 million shares valued at $11.04 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 0.38 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $6.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $4.48 million.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Exagen Inc. (XGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TULLIS JAMES L L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TULLIS JAMES L L sold 6,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $12.88 per share for a total of $81175.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Exagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) sold a total of 578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $12.77 per share for $7383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40143.0 shares of the XGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) disposed off 2,240 shares at an average price of $11.93 for $26724.0. The insider now directly holds 1,620,168 shares of Exagen Inc. (XGN).