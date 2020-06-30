Top attractive stock of the week – Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is -28.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The PKE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -6.74% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -23.71% off its SMA200. PKE registered -30.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.85.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.36%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $228.03M and $60.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.18. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.35% and -39.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Aerospace Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.95% while institutional investors hold 97.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.52M, and float is at 17.58M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 81.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.08 million shares valued at $38.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.10% of the PKE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.63 million shares valued at $20.48 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $18.36 million, while Raging Capital Management, Llc holds 6.20% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $15.91 million.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanchfield Dale, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blanchfield Dale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $17.10 per share for a total of $51300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Park Aerospace Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that WARSHAW STEVEN T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $17.12 per share for $51360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the PKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, GILHULEY STEPHEN E (Executive VP and Secretary) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $18.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,170 shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE).