Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is -9.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.01 and a high of $145.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The TM stock was last observed hovering at around $126.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $126.89, the stock is -1.20% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. TM registered 2.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.98.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.33%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) has around 359542 employees, a market worth around $208.38B and $279.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -12.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Analyst Forecasts

Toyota Motor Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Top Institutional Holders

411 institutions hold shares in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), with institutional investors hold 0.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 1.47 million shares valued at $176.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.27% of the TM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.16 million shares valued at $139.54 million to account for 4.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 1.09 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $130.8 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $116.65 million.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is 351.69% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.3% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.