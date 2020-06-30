Vectrus Inc. (VEC) makes -2.35% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE: VEC) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.90 and a high of $59.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.89% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.21% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.47, the stock is -6.40% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74920.0 and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 1.71% off its SMA200. VEC registered 21.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.76.

The stock witnessed a -9.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.06%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $588.69M and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.18% and -16.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Analyst Forecasts

Vectrus Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $335.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Vectrus Inc. (VEC), with 243.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 98.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.55M, and float is at 11.33M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 96.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.2 million shares valued at $49.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the VEC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 1.03 million shares valued at $42.73 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.87 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $36.23 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $30.92 million.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Vectrus Inc. (VEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prow Charles, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Prow Charles sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $55.75 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37519.0 shares.

Vectrus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Boyle Kevin T (SVP, CLO & General Counsel) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $39.34 per share for $29506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3242.0 shares of the VEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Peloso Francis (SVP, CHRO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.65 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 20,591 shares of Vectrus Inc. (VEC).

Vectrus Inc. (VEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is trading -1.07% down over the past 12 months. Atento S.A. (ATTO) is -49.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.05% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.