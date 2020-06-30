What should you know before buying stock in SJW Group (SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) is -15.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.60 and a high of $74.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The SJW stock was last observed hovering at around $57.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.99% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.57% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.21% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.01, the stock is -4.31% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.36% off its SMA200. SJW registered -1.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.33.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.38%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

SJW Group (SJW) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $458.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.47 and Fwd P/E is 24.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.60% and -19.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

SJW Group (SJW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SJW Group (SJW) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SJW Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $129.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.60% year-over-year.

SJW Group (SJW) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in SJW Group (SJW), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.62% while institutional investors hold 78.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.49M, and float is at 26.05M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 71.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.09 million shares valued at $120.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.32% of the SJW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Covington Capital Management with 1.9 million shares valued at $110.01 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.8 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $104.18 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $103.29 million.

SJW Group (SJW) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at SJW Group (SJW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lynch James Patrick, the company’s CFO/Treasurer. SEC filings show that Lynch James Patrick sold 705 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $63.67 per share for a total of $44885.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23705.0 shares.

SJW Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that KING DOUGLAS R (Director) sold a total of 5,348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $64.27 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5155.0 shares of the SJW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lynch James Patrick (CFO/Treasurer) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $65.99 for $52788.0. The insider now directly holds 24,410 shares of SJW Group (SJW).

SJW Group (SJW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading -8.37% down over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is -11.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.67% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.