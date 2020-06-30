Which institution holds the most shares in Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is -32.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $23.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The TG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.88% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is -5.01% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. TG registered -8.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.58.

The stock witnessed a -1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.69%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $522.67M and $952.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.95% and -35.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Analyst Forecasts

Tredegar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Tredegar Corporation (TG), with 7.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.84% while institutional investors hold 88.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.31M, and float is at 25.86M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 68.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.85 million shares valued at $60.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the TG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 3.23 million shares valued at $50.49 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.03 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $47.42 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.00% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $41.89 million.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 23 times.

Tredegar Corporation (TG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading -41.47% down over the past 12 months. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) is 166.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.51% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.