Which Institutions Own Shares In EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)?

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) is 27.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 9.35% and 15.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. EMX registered 72.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7072.

The stock witnessed a 17.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.57%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 77.97% and -2.33% from its 52-week high.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 29.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.14M, and float is at 69.25M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 28.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sprott Inc. with over 2.21 million shares valued at $3.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.64% of the EMX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Strategic Management Inc with 2.09 million shares valued at $2.85 million to account for 2.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.42 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $1.94 million, while U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $1.5 million.