Who are the Institutional Holders in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI)?

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) is -49.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.49 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSBI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $18.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.70, the stock is -3.73% and -3.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81779.0 and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -35.48% off its SMA200. MSBI registered -44.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.75.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.88%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $353.53M and $251.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.69% and -50.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $64.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.98% while institutional investors hold 62.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.43M, and float is at 20.88M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 55.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.63 million shares valued at $28.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the MSBI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $27.07 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $18.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $17.03 million.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tucker Douglas J., the company’s SVP Corporate Counsel. SEC filings show that Tucker Douglas J. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $28000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18922.0 shares.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that McDonnell Jeffrey M (Director) bought a total of 3,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $14.45 per share for $49997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21955.0 shares of the MSBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Tucker Douglas J. (SVP Corporate Counsel) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $58000.0. The insider now directly holds 16,922 shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI).