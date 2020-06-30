Who is the Top Investor In QAD Inc. (QADA)?

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is -19.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.21 and a high of $54.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The QADA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.85% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.87, the stock is -5.10% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34913.0 and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.69% off its SMA200. QADA registered 1.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.34.

The stock witnessed a -10.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

QAD Inc. (QADA) has around 1945 employees, a market worth around $846.01M and $306.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.07. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.86% and -25.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

QAD Inc. (QADA) Analyst Forecasts

QAD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $73.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year.

QAD Inc. (QADA) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in QAD Inc. (QADA), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.65% while institutional investors hold 88.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.43M, and float is at 11.54M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 59.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.17 million shares valued at $46.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.86% of the QADA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tikvah Management LLC with 0.98 million shares valued at $39.14 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.85 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $33.91 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $28.2 million.

QAD Inc. (QADA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at QAD Inc. (QADA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chilton Anton, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Chilton Anton sold 2,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $42.02 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56283.0 shares.

QAD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Chilton Anton (CEO) sold a total of 10,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $43.12 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59031.0 shares of the QADA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, LOPKER PAMELA M (President) disposed off 5,800 shares at an average price of $45.07 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 4,143,945 shares of QAD Inc. (QADA).

QAD Inc. (QADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) that is -16.77% lower over the past 12 months. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is -4.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.06% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.