Why Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) is 7.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.17 and a high of $49.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASTE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.38% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.8% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.02, the stock is -0.34% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 17.50% off its SMA200. ASTE registered 38.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.18%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has around 3753 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.79 and Fwd P/E is 28.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.86% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astec Industries Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $228.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE), with 425.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 100.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.55M, and float is at 22.16M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 98.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.41 million shares valued at $119.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.10% of the ASTE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.32 million shares valued at $81.1 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.81 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $63.4 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $44.45 million.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weyenberg Rebecca A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Weyenberg Rebecca A bought 50 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $39.37 per share for a total of $1969.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13907.0 shares.

Astec Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that ANDERSON STEPHEN C (VP-Administration & Corp Sec) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $27.75 per share for $61048.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5516.0 shares of the ASTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Merwe Jaco van der (Group President-Infrastructure) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 6,579 shares of Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE).

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) that is trading -15.71% down over the past 12 months. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -38.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.53% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.56.