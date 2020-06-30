Why has Stepan Company (SCL) gained 8.46% in last trading?

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.33 and a high of $105.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCL stock was last observed hovering at around $87.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.44% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.58% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.82% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.40, the stock is -0.45% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 8.46% at the moment leaves the stock -0.33% off its SMA200. SCL registered 3.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.55%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Stepan Company (SCL) has around 2284 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.60% and -9.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Stepan Company (SCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stepan Company (SCL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stepan Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $451.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Stepan Company (SCL) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Stepan Company (SCL), with 776.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.45% while institutional investors hold 80.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.02M, and float is at 21.70M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 77.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.03 million shares valued at $267.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the SCL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.37 million shares valued at $209.6 million to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 1.98 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $175.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $125.18 million.

Stepan Company (SCL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Stepan Company (SCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Catlett Janet Anne, the company’s VP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Catlett Janet Anne bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $95.86 per share for a total of $97.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2834.0 shares.

Stepan Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Keiper Jason Scott (VP & Chief Tech & Sust Officer) bought a total of 275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $92.00 per share for $25300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1370.0 shares of the SCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, WEHMER EDWARD J (Director) disposed off 1,183 shares at an average price of $93.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,400 shares of Stepan Company (SCL).

Stepan Company (SCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Olin Corporation (OLN) that is trading -48.52% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -12.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.52% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.