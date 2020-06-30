Why Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) is the topic of conversation today

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) is -65.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $25.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRLN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is -5.92% and -2.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69515.0 and changing -5.99% at the moment leaves the stock -54.08% off its SMA200. MRLN registered -69.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.82.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.82%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $81.59M and $121.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.02% and -69.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Analyst Forecasts

Marlin Business Services Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $19.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN), with 814.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.93% while institutional investors hold 95.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.88M, and float is at 11.10M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 88.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $33.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.26% of the MRLN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 1.19 million shares valued at $13.25 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.02 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $11.36 million, while Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $7.95 million.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO LAWRENCE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEANGELO LAWRENCE J bought 14,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $7.68 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Marlin Business Services Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that MESDAG WILLEM (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $8.75 per share for $87497.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24415.0 shares of the MRLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, MESDAG WILLEM (10% Owner) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.41 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 24,545 shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN).

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CIT Group Inc. (CIT) that is trading -60.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.