Why Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Are Going Crazy

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is -33.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.54 and a high of $117.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The KALU stock was last observed hovering at around $68.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.53%.

Currently trading at $73.40, the stock is -3.30% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -19.80% off its SMA200. KALU registered -24.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.62.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.48%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has around 2835 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -37.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Analyst Forecasts

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $263.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU), with 318.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 105.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.84M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 103.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.38 million shares valued at $164.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the KALU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $129.47 million to account for 11.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.89 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $61.49 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $57.4 million.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOCKEMA JACK A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that HOCKEMA JACK A sold 2,854 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $81.95 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13791.0 shares.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that HOCKEMA JACK A (CEO) sold a total of 246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $80.05 per share for $19692.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16645.0 shares of the KALU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, HOCKEMA JACK A (CEO) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $80.22 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 16,891 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU).

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading -53.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.64% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.38.