Why should you buy stock in Calyxt Inc. (CLXT)?

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) is -28.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $13.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLXT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -3.49% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -5.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.81% off its SMA200. CLXT registered -59.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.18.

The stock witnessed a 15.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.51%, and is -9.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $164.28M and $9.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.58% and -62.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.90%).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calyxt Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $1.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), with 22.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.28% while institutional investors hold 74.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 10.14M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 22.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.9 million shares valued at $12.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the CLXT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $2.18 million to account for 1.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.5 million shares representing 1.52% and valued at over $1.68 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $1.66 million.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frey Travis, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Frey Travis bought 144 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $638.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1994.0 shares.

Calyxt Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Frey Travis (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $4.32 per share for $755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1850.0 shares of the CLXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Frey Travis (Chief Technology Officer) acquired 175 shares at an average price of $3.19 for $559.0. The insider now directly holds 1,675 shares of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 9.34% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.19% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.