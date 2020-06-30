Will Chemed Corporation (CHE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.01 and a high of $513.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHE stock was last observed hovering at around $444.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $535.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.81% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.11% higher than the price target low of $535.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $443.46, the stock is -1.65% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 1.57% off its SMA200. CHE registered 22.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $455.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $445.64.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.52%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) has around 16641 employees, a market worth around $7.12B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.71 and Fwd P/E is 25.30. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.38% and -13.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chemed Corporation (CHE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chemed Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.75 with sales reaching $522.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Top Institutional Holders

585 institutions hold shares in Chemed Corporation (CHE), with 440.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.77% while institutional investors hold 95.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.99M, and float is at 15.53M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 92.58% of the Float.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Chemed Corporation (CHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRACE PATRICK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRACE PATRICK P sold 1,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $450.18 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3279.0 shares.

Chemed Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that MCNAMARA KEVIN J (president and CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $483.98 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CHE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, SAUNDERS DONALD E (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $475.53 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 6,736 shares of Chemed Corporation (CHE).

Chemed Corporation (CHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is 44.00% higher over the past 12 months. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is 62.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.