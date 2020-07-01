A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is -30.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.25 and a high of $73.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.31% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.55% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.20, the stock is -2.33% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -13.07% off its SMA200. NSIT registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.90.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.78%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has around 11261 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.16% and -32.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insight Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT), with 668.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 107.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.23M, and float is at 34.30M with Short Float at 9.71%. Institutions hold 105.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.29 million shares valued at $222.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the NSIT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.29 million shares valued at $180.9 million to account for 12.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.96 million shares representing 11.31% and valued at over $166.97 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.83% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $115.61 million.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYAN GLYNIS, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that BRYAN GLYNIS sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $50.94 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67801.0 shares.

Insight Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Johnson Helen (CFO, INA SVP Finance) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $49.54 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15997.0 shares of the NSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, BRYAN GLYNIS (CFO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.53 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 72,801 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Systemax Inc. (SYX) that is trading 0.78% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -13.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.41% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.6.