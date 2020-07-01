A peek at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN): Who has invested in It?

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is -24.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.49 and a high of $77.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The NWN stock was last observed hovering at around $55.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.61% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.79, the stock is -5.02% and -8.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -16.74% off its SMA200. NWN registered -19.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.13.

The stock witnessed a -12.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.65%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $746.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.28 and Fwd P/E is 21.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.49% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $129.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), with 295.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 74.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.49M, and float is at 30.25M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 74.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.76 million shares valued at $293.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the NWN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.75 million shares valued at $231.82 million to account for 12.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.52 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $155.5 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $53.26 million.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIBSON C SCOTT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GIBSON C SCOTT sold 1,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $67.84 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO (President & CEO) sold a total of 666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $73.52 per share for $48961.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20524.0 shares of the NWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Saathoff MardiLyn (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $73.15 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 9,641 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN).