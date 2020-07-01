Analysts suggest National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) could spike 3.57% in a year

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is -23.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $37.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBHC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is -1.33% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -12.89% off its SMA200. NBHC registered -27.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.97%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has around 1155 employees, a market worth around $873.72M and $241.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -28.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Bank Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $73.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 104.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.16M, and float is at 29.12M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 101.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.53 million shares valued at $108.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the NBHC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.19 million shares valued at $76.22 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.9 million shares representing 9.47% and valued at over $69.21 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $45.88 million.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newfield Richard U Jr., the company’s Chief Risk Mngmt Officer. SEC filings show that Newfield Richard U Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $26.79 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Zahl Brendan W (EVP NBH Residential Banking) sold a total of 2,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $36.10 per share for $89858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24361.0 shares of the NBHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Zahl Brendan W (EVP NBH Residential Banking) disposed off 11 shares at an average price of $36.04 for $396.0. The insider now directly holds 26,850 shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC).

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading 7.15% up over the past 12 months. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -27.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.23% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.