Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Volatility At 6.01%, Should You Add A Position?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is -34.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.99, the stock is 2.92% and 14.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. BLBD registered -24.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.96.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.15%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $408.33M and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.45% and -37.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Bird Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $244.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), with 552.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 99.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.87M, and float is at 15.45M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 97.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Securities LLC with over 11.03 million shares valued at $120.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.81% of the BLBD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.69 million shares valued at $18.53 million to account for 6.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.51 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $16.46 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $14.31 million.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousif Paul, the company’s General Counsel & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Yousif Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $14.66 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15583.0 shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Terry Mark Ashburn (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $16.08 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38055.0 shares of the BLBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Horlock Phil (President and CEO) disposed off 1,042 shares at an average price of $16.51 for $17203.0. The insider now directly holds 415,166 shares of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading -34.48% down over the past 12 months. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -5.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.15% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.