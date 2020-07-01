Check out this: FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is on the verge of a huge rally

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is 26.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.65 and a high of $14.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The FF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is -5.00% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. FF registered 30.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.55.

The stock witnessed a -10.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.52%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $518.03M and $209.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.14. Profit margin for the company is 48.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.70% and -19.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FutureFuel Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in FutureFuel Corp. (FF), with 18.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.43% while institutional investors hold 88.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.74M, and float is at 25.65M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 51.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.97 million shares valued at $44.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.09% of the FF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.76 million shares valued at $31.16 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.74 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $30.92 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $27.95 million.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at FutureFuel Corp. (FF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn Paul M, the company’s Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC. SEC filings show that Flynn Paul M sold 4,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $68034.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

FutureFuel Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Flynn Paul M (Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC) sold a total of 19,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $11.03 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4877.0 shares of the FF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, COLE DALE E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.76 for $11760.0. The insider now directly holds 1,350 shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 16.99% up over the past 12 months. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is -3.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.44% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.