Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) is -26.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $19.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The CINR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.62% off the consensus price target high of $19.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.62% higher than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is 1.96% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54960.0 and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -15.61% off its SMA200. CINR registered -30.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

The stock witnessed a 9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.07%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $242.12M and $506.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.21% and -35.70% from its 52-week high.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciner Resources LP (CINR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciner Resources LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $132.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Ciner Resources LP (CINR), with 15.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.49% while institutional investors hold 37.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.70M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 9.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.71 million shares valued at $7.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.60% of the CINR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.38 million shares valued at $3.91 million to account for 1.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.2 million.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ciner Resources LP (CINR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Freydel Eduard, the company’s Vice President, Finance. SEC filings show that Freydel Eduard bought 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $15.24 per share for a total of $13716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6959.0 shares.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) that is -13.10% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -155.74% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.