Citizens Inc. (CIA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.13% Upside

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is -11.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $7.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.13% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 3.62% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.35% off its SMA200. CIA registered -18.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.05.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $330.71M and $243.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.73% and -22.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Inc. (CIA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Citizens Inc. (CIA), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.90% while institutional investors hold 27.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.31M, and float is at 48.10M with Short Float at 13.74%. Institutions hold 25.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.63 million shares valued at $23.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.93% of the CIA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.39 million shares valued at $15.58 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.35 million shares representing 2.57% and valued at over $8.79 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $6.69 million.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Inc. (CIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times.

Citizens Inc. (CIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) that is trading 43.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.54% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 61.68.