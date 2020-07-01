Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) stock Surged by 2.09% yesterday

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is 69.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $38.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLW stock was last observed hovering at around $35.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.23% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.13, the stock is 4.20% and 21.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 52.98% off its SMA200. CLW registered 90.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.48.

The stock witnessed a 16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.66%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has around 3290 employees, a market worth around $603.01M and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 737.35 and Fwd P/E is 39.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.12% and -6.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $477.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW), with 488.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.95% while institutional investors hold 87.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.56M, and float is at 16.06M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 84.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.53 million shares valued at $55.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the CLW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.39 million shares valued at $30.28 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.35 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $29.35 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $24.08 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -19.52% down over the past 12 months. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is 4.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.58% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.27.