Dissecting BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) top performing stock: Get the Stats

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) is -35.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $63.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The BANF stock was last observed hovering at around $39.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.84% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.69% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.57, the stock is 1.66% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -18.44% off its SMA200. BANF registered -28.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.97.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.58%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $339.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.04. Profit margin for the company is 37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.04% and -36.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Analyst Forecasts

BancFirst Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $115.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in BancFirst Corporation (BANF), with 19.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.63% while institutional investors hold 102.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.68M, and float is at 13.54M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 42.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.1 million shares valued at $70.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the BANF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.53 million shares valued at $51.09 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.07 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $35.7 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $16.77 million.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at BancFirst Corporation (BANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRAND DENNIS L, the company’s Executive Vice President and. SEC filings show that BRAND DENNIS L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26000.0 shares.

BancFirst Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Goyne Joe (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $31.75 per share for $15875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the BANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, FORAKER RANDY (Executive Vice President) acquired 230 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $7360.0. The insider now directly holds 470 shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is trading -25.82% down over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -20.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.49% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.