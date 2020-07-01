FARO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Now

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) is 6.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.15 and a high of $64.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The FARO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -37.44% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.60, the stock is -2.74% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 4.99% off its SMA200. FARO registered 4.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.94.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.45%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) has around 1818 employees, a market worth around $974.98M and $367.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.31. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.49% and -17.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FARO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $66.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.90% in year-over-year returns.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO), with 266.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 106.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.62M, and float is at 17.48M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 104.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.03 million shares valued at $134.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.07% of the FARO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.91 million shares valued at $85.08 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.35 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $60.02 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $42.69 million.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donofrio John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donofrio John sold 2,873 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $52.43 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21075.0 shares.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading -69.95% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -3.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.81% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.93.