Griffon Corporation (GFF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is -8.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.53% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.52, the stock is 1.15% and 10.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77786.0 and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. GFF registered 13.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.40%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $886.00M and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.40% and -27.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Griffon Corporation (GFF) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Griffon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $521.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in Griffon Corporation (GFF), with 9.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.80% while institutional investors hold 91.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.57M, and float is at 36.62M with Short Float at 8.21%. Institutions hold 70.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.95 million shares valued at $75.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.54% of the GFF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 4.79 million shares valued at $60.64 million to account for 10.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.25 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $53.78 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.11% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $48.66 million.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Griffon Corporation (GFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROSIG THOMAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROSIG THOMAS bought 4,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $12.02 per share for a total of $48961.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29403.0 shares.

Griffon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Sullivan Kevin F (Director) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $11.60 per share for $98583.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45494.0 shares of the GFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Sullivan Kevin F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.82 for $99100.0. The insider now directly holds 36,994 shares of Griffon Corporation (GFF).

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 0.95% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -3.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.88.