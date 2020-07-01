Here are the top Institutional holders of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) shares

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.41 and a high of $28.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.21, the stock is -0.37% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.60% off its SMA200. IRMD registered 15.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.83.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.71%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $280.14M and $38.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.91 and Fwd P/E is 21.29. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.01% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IRadimed Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.20% in year-over-year returns.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in IRadimed Corporation (IRMD), with 6.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.52% while institutional investors hold 67.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.89M, and float is at 5.97M with Short Float at 6.46%. Institutions hold 33.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $13.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.20% of the IRMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.38 million shares valued at $8.05 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $7.68 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $6.59 million.

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON BRENT, the company’s Exec. VP of WW Sales and Mktg. SEC filings show that JOHNSON BRENT sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $20.11 per share for a total of $80440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2940.0 shares.

IRadimed Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that JOHNSON BRENT (Exec. VP of WW Sales and Mktg) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $20.01 per share for $80040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2940.0 shares of the IRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, JOHNSON BRENT (Exec. VP of WW Sales and Mktg) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $20.03 for $80120.0. The insider now directly holds 2,940 shares of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD).

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 46.99% up over the past 12 months. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is 11.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.66% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.5.