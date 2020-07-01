Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is -54.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 65.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -12.47% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83362.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -45.40% off its SMA200. NEOS registered -49.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7657 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1213.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -11.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $35.52M and $64.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.17% and -68.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.90%).

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $12.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.20% in year-over-year returns.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS), with 912.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 43.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.74M, and float is at 49.00M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 42.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 4.69 million shares valued at $3.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the NEOS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 4.61 million shares valued at $3.46 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.59 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $1.94 million, while Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $1.88 million.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -4.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -85.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.