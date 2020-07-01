Here is a breakdown of the Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) stock performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) is -29.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.83 and a high of $57.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCRI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.32% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.08, the stock is -10.35% and -1.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76147.0 and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -16.30% off its SMA200. MCRI registered -20.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.33.

The stock witnessed a -16.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.41%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $665.24M and $241.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.78 and Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.63% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $13.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.80% year-over-year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI), with 5.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.96% while institutional investors hold 95.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.16M, and float is at 12.53M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 63.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $49.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the MCRI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Park West Asset Management LLC with 1.31 million shares valued at $36.64 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.97 million shares representing 5.34% and valued at over $27.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $20.85 million.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARAHI BOB, the company’s President. SEC filings show that FARAHI BOB sold 16,994 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $40.65 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FARAHI BOB (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $20.11 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the MCRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, FARAHI BOB (President) disposed off 24,340 shares at an average price of $45.08 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 380,066 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI).

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading -22.65% down over the past 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -26.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.88% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.5.