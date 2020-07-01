IDT Corporation (IDT) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $15.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.1% off the consensus price target high of $15.22 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.1% higher than the price target low of $15.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is 4.50% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81827.0 and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.80% off its SMA200. IDT registered -39.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.56.

The stock witnessed a 1.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.48%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

IDT Corporation (IDT) has around 1270 employees, a market worth around $163.09M and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.56. Distance from 52-week low is 35.76% and -44.85% from its 52-week high.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDT Corporation (IDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in IDT Corporation (IDT), with 8.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.96% while institutional investors hold 70.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.97M, and float is at 22.43M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 47.12% of the Float.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at IDT Corporation (IDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHORR JUDAH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHORR JUDAH sold 16,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $7.23 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

IDT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that SILBERMAN MITCH (CAO & Controller) sold a total of 345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $7.23 per share for $2493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, SILBERMAN MITCH (CAO & Controller) disposed off 2,268 shares at an average price of $7.22 for $16381.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of IDT Corporation (IDT).

IDT Corporation (IDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -9.57% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -34.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -79.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.