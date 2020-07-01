Is M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) a good stock to buy now?

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is -12.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.62 and a high of $48.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.1% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.1% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.44, the stock is 0.05% and 16.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.43% off its SMA200. MHO registered 19.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.52.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.35%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.00% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $644.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), with 656.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 98.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.48M, and float is at 27.89M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 96.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.58 million shares valued at $75.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the MHO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.01 million shares valued at $33.17 million to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.87 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $30.9 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $28.23 million.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREEK PHILLIP G, the company’s Ex. Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that CREEK PHILLIP G sold 19,859 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $30.01 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6513.0 shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 29,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $42.47 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62364.0 shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Mason J Thomas (Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 15,833 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 5.95% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 7.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.