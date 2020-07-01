LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) makes -1.90% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) is -26.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.76 and a high of $38.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.40, the stock is 2.85% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. LMAT registered -5.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.15.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.94%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $566.81M and $119.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.59 and Fwd P/E is 33.85. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.72% and -31.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $17.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.90% in year-over-year returns.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.29% while institutional investors hold 107.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.17M, and float is at 16.81M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 89.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.52 million shares valued at $62.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the LMAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $42.89 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.32 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $32.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $22.75 million.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kamke Trent G, the company’s Senior V. P., Operations. SEC filings show that Kamke Trent G sold 14,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35362.0 shares.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that LeMaitre George W (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 1,939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $37.55 per share for $72805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the LMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, LeMaitre George W (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 3,023 shares at an average price of $37.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 31,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT).

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -48.79% down over the past 12 months. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is -26.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.51% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.2.