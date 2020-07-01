New Big Money Means OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is -25.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.96 and a high of $117.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSIS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.82% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.64, the stock is -1.31% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86151.0 and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.25% off its SMA200. OSIS registered -35.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.17.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.30%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) has around 6667 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.82. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.41% and -36.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OSI Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $285.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 396.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS), with 858.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.77% while institutional investors hold 104.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.18M, and float is at 17.14M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 99.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.98 million shares valued at $205.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.53% of the OSIS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.95 million shares valued at $134.43 million to account for 10.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.83 million shares representing 10.19% and valued at over $126.43 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $67.77 million.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballhaus William Francis JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ballhaus William Francis JR sold 651 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $89.68 per share for a total of $58380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19457.0 shares.

OSI Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that MEHRA AJAY (Executve Vice President) sold a total of 23,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $89.98 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22065.0 shares of the OSIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, GOOD STEVEN C (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $90.17 for $90168.0. The insider now directly holds 14,784 shares of OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -8.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.35% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.89.