One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE: OLP) is -35.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.71 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OLP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -10.13% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is -0.85% and 8.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -23.04% off its SMA200. OLP registered -39.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.68.

The stock witnessed a 11.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.49%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $349.05M and $84.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.45 and Fwd P/E is 22.59. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.46% and -40.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

One Liberty Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $21.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.91% while institutional investors hold 59.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.36M, and float is at 17.98M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 52.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.61 million shares valued at $22.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the OLP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.32 million shares valued at $18.32 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.11 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $15.44 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $6.98 million.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOULD MATTHEW J, the company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that GOULD MATTHEW J bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $15.49 per share for a total of $6970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

One Liberty Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Clair Justin (Vice President) sold a total of 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $28.61 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31340.0 shares of the OLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, RICKETTS LAWRENCE (Exec.Vice President and COO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $28.21 for $84617.0. The insider now directly holds 134,335 shares of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP).

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -19.66% lower over the past 12 months. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) is -15.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 87710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.85.