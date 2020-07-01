PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) turns bullish with gain of 0.22 points

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PICO) is -24.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PICO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is 1.85% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74437.0 and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.23% off its SMA200. PICO registered -25.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.02.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $157.89M and $17.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.62% and -27.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Analyst Forecasts

PICO Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 474.40% this year.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO), with 274.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 78.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.65M, and float is at 19.07M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 77.15% of the Float.

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPERON ERIC H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPERON ERIC H. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $7.63 per share for a total of $38125.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70605.0 shares.

PICO Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Timian-Palmer Dorothy Ann (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $7.64 per share for $10308.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37724.0 shares of the PICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, SPERON ERIC H. (Director) acquired 4,305 shares at an average price of $10.49 for $45159.0. The insider now directly holds 65,305 shares of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO).

PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading -4.58% down over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is -14.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.14% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.