Positives for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) as stock loss in recent trading

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) is -26.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $17.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPMP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.47, the stock is -5.38% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -13.10% off its SMA200. BPMP registered -24.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.48.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.20%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.97 and Fwd P/E is 7.52. Distance from 52-week low is 78.94% and -32.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $28.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.88% while institutional investors hold 84.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 47.75M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 77.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 5.31 million shares valued at $49.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.13% of the BPMP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with 4.62 million shares valued at $43.0 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.05 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $37.69 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $33.75 million.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -15.50% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -64.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.34% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.