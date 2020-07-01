Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) is 78.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $67.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The TARA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.84% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.84% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.32, the stock is -19.65% and -10.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36499.0 and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 26.89% off its SMA200. TARA registered 74.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.56.

The stock witnessed a -42.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.19% over the week and 19.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 233.18% and -56.29% from its 52-week high.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.67% while institutional investors hold 72.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.56M, and float is at 4.20M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 57.25% of the Float.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.