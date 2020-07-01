Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is 12.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.14 and a high of $207.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The KWR stock was last observed hovering at around $180.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.49% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.21% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.77% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.65, the stock is 3.96% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 17.41% off its SMA200. KWR registered -9.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.65.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.01%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $1.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.45. Distance from 52-week low is 71.68% and -10.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $304.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR), with 7.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.94% while institutional investors hold 141.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.67M, and float is at 9.29M with Short Float at 24.35%. Institutions hold 77.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.93 million shares valued at $244.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the KWR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $201.51 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.53 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $193.82 million, while Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $123.49 million.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traub Robert T, the company’s SVP, GC & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Traub Robert T sold 1,458 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $196.81 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2870.0 shares.

Quaker Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that BERQUIST JOSEPH A (SVP, GL SPEC BUS & CSO) sold a total of 1,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $166.03 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12515.0 shares of the KWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, PLATZER L WILBERT (SVP, Global Ops, EHS & Prcmt) disposed off 810 shares at an average price of $167.43 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 4,491 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading -2.27% down over the past 12 months. WD-40 Company (WDFC) is 24.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.14% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.55.